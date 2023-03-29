Ready Capital Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Ready Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years. Ready Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 96.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RC stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $249.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,565 shares in the company, valued at $619,386.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dominique Mielle acquired 7,500 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $106,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 5,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,386.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ready Capital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the third quarter worth $113,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 9.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

Ready Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions, Small Business Lending, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment is involved in the SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels through wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.