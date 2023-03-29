Ready Capital Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Ready Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years. Ready Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 96.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.
Ready Capital Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of RC stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,565 shares in the company, valued at $619,386.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dominique Mielle acquired 7,500 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $106,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 5,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,386.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the third quarter worth $113,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 9.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on RC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.93.
Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions, Small Business Lending, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment is involved in the SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels through wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC.
