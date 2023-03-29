Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for H World Group (HTHT)

H World Group (NASDAQ: HTHT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/28/2023 – H World Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $45.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2023 – H World Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2023 – H World Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – H World Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2023 – H World Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/9/2023 – H World Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/1/2023 – H World Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/30/2023 – H World Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

Shares of HTHT traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,706. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. H World Group Limited has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $53.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in H World Group in the 4th quarter worth $83,235,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in H World Group by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,935,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,445 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in H World Group by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,879,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,835 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in H World Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,697,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in H World Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,827,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

