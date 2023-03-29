RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Trading Down 3.7%

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) was down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.60. Approximately 4,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 5,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of RediShred Capital from C$7.75 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

RediShred Capital Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.88. The firm has a market cap of C$65.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.08.

About RediShred Capital

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.

Further Reading

