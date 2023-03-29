Redwood Investments LLC Has $845,000 Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 304.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in Etsy by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $136,866.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $136,866.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,412.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,692 shares of company stock worth $7,961,533. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $105.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.04. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $149.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The company had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETSY. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Etsy from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.54.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

