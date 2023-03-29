Redwood Investments LLC Sells 160 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 801.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after buying an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $919,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $76.01 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $88.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.57.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

