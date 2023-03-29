Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 156.7% from the February 28th total of 13,400 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Reliance Global Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:RELI remained flat at $2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 14,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,470. Reliance Global Group has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $76.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Global Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELI. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Reliance Global Group by 179.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Reliance Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Global Group by 28,373.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 156,906 shares in the last quarter.

About Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group, Inc is a diversified company, which engages in the business of insurance market and other relates sectors. It focuses on acquisition strategy, wholesale, and retail insurance agencies. The company was founded on August 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Lakewood, NJ.

