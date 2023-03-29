Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Trading Up 0.9%

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.90 and last traded at $31.90. Approximately 2,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

Relx Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.