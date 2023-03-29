Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.20

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and traded as low as $18.15. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 4,453 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.83.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Rémy Cointreau Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.