Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RPHM stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $6.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 5,012.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 53,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

