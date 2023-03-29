Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:RPHM traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,537. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $6.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 5,012.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 53,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $61,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

