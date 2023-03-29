Request Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $96.88 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. Request has a total market capitalization of $96.88 million and $1.31 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0969 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007613 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025824 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00030065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018202 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00204450 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,390.43 or 1.00045700 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09427594 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $3,075,998.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

