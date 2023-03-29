ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,600 shares, a growth of 120.3% from the February 28th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReTo Eco-Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) by 147.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,347 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.81% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Stock Performance

ReTo Eco-Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 57,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,297. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of construction materials. It provides consultation, design, project implementation, and construction of urban ecological environments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Machinery & Equipment, Construction Materials, Municipal Constructions, and Technological Consulting & Other Services.

