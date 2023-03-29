Reviewing Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) & Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) and Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Fifth Street Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 992.9%. Patria Investments pays out 195.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Patria Investments and Fifth Street Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patria Investments 0 1 2 0 2.67 Fifth Street Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Patria Investments presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.03%. Given Patria Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than Fifth Street Asset Management.

This table compares Patria Investments and Fifth Street Asset Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patria Investments $258.90 million 3.04 $93.00 million $0.63 23.00 Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Patria Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Profitability

This table compares Patria Investments and Fifth Street Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patria Investments 35.88% 27.25% 15.38% Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Patria Investments has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Street Asset Management has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of Patria Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 85.4% of Fifth Street Asset Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Patria Investments beats Fifth Street Asset Management on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Fifth Street Asset Management

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

