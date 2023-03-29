Reviewing Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) & China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY)

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) and Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Rating) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Shenhua Energy and Hon Hai Precision Industry’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Shenhua Energy $51.96 billion 1.18 $8.00 billion $2.24 5.48 Hon Hai Precision Industry N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Shenhua Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Hon Hai Precision Industry.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

China Shenhua Energy has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hon Hai Precision Industry has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares China Shenhua Energy and Hon Hai Precision Industry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Shenhua Energy 20.62% 15.67% 11.65% Hon Hai Precision Industry N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for China Shenhua Energy and Hon Hai Precision Industry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Shenhua Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00 Hon Hai Precision Industry 0 0 0 1 4.00

Dividends

China Shenhua Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Hon Hai Precision Industry pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. China Shenhua Energy pays out 61.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

China Shenhua Energy beats Hon Hai Precision Industry on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical. The Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had the recoverable coal reserves of 14.15 billion tones. The Power segment generates electric power through thermal, wind, water, and gas; and sells electric power to power grid companies. The Railway segment provides railway transportation services. The Port segment offers loading, transportation, and storage services. The Shipping segment provides shipment transportation services. The Coal Chemical segment produces and sells methanol; and polyethylene and polypropylene, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Energy Investment Corporation Limited.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. engages in manufacturing, sales, and service of various connectors, chassis, radiators, wired or wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, application module assembly products, and network cable assembly products involved in the information, communication, automation equipment, precision machinery, automobile, and consumer electronics industries. It operates through the following product segments: Smart Consumer Electronics, Cloud and Networking Products, Computing Products, and Components and Others. The Smart Consumer Electronics segment includes smartphones, televisions, and game consoles. The Cloud and Networking Products segment focuses on servers and communication network. The Computing Products is involved in computers and tablets. The Components and Others segment offers connectors, mechanical parts, and services. The company was founded by Tai Ming Kuo on February 20, 1974 and is headquartered in New Taipei, Taiwan.

