Reviewing Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY) & Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF)

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) and Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cellcom Israel and Partner Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellcom Israel $1.27 billion 0.48 $8.36 million N/A N/A Partner Communications $1.08 billion 0.76 $37.00 million $0.36 12.25

Partner Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cellcom Israel.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Cellcom Israel has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Partner Communications has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cellcom Israel and Partner Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellcom Israel 0 0 0 0 N/A Partner Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Cellcom Israel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Partner Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Partner Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cellcom Israel and Partner Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellcom Israel 2.94% 6.46% 1.90% Partner Communications 6.25% 11.18% 4.05%

Summary

Partner Communications beats Cellcom Israel on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. engages in the provision of cellular communications services. It operates through two segments: Cellular and Fixed-Line. The Cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. The Fixed-Line segment includes landline and long distance telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services. The company offers cellular and landline telephony, roaming, internet, fax services, text and multimedia messaging services, cellular content and data services, technical support, account information, and direct-to-the-door parcel delivery. Cellcom was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Co. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services. The Fixed-line segment is composed of internet services, business solutions, international long-distance services, television services over the internet, and connections and data transfer. The company was founded on September 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

