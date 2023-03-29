Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.56 and last traded at $25.71. 623,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,269,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

RVLV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.15.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

