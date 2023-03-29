RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,500 shares, an increase of 85.0% from the February 28th total of 95,400 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
RiceBran Technologies Price Performance
Shares of RIBT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 28,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.38. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $9.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile
RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiceBran Technologies (RIBT)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.