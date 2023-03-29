RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,500 shares, an increase of 85.0% from the February 28th total of 95,400 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of RIBT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 28,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.38. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIBT. State Street Corp bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

