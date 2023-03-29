Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 million.
Shares of RGTI stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,190. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. Rigetti Computing has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rigetti Computing from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.17.
Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.
