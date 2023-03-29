Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.50

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.50 and last traded at $36.34, with a volume of 66831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $746.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.41. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 36.68%. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. Equities analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

