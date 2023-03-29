Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Trading Down 0.3%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Rating) was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $75.43 and last traded at $75.46. Approximately 248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.71.
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.81.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Ltd. engages in finding, mining and processing mineral resources. It operates through following segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Minerals. The Iron ore segment engages in iron ore mining and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminium segment engages in bauxite mining; alumina refining; aluminium smelting.
