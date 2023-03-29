Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,170,000 shares, an increase of 96.7% from the February 28th total of 35,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,213,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,059,619. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $56.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.43) EPS. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,823 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 201,241 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,720 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 19,848 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,531 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.62.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

