Robert W. Baird Downgrades United Rentals (NYSE:URI) to Underperform

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $300.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $425.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $430.85.

Shares of URI opened at $374.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.77. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $481.99.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 41.92 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $6,927,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,521,122,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Rentals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after purchasing an additional 170,958 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $586,415,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,410,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

