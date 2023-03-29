Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $513.33

Shares of Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 513.33 ($6.31) and traded as low as GBX 474 ($5.82). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 482 ($5.92), with a volume of 65,308 shares trading hands.

Robert Walters Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 509.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 513.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of £357.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 909.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Robert Walters Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 17 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $6.50. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,339.62%.

About Robert Walters

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

