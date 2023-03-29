Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LYFT. Cowen decreased their price target on Lyft from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush downgraded Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lyft from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lyft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.25 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.92. 27,117,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,013,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48. Lyft has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

