Royal Fund Management LLC Buys 13,512 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 114.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,512 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 54,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

