Royal Fund Management LLC Increases Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,710 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Stone Point Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 86,707 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $66.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.50 and a 200 day moving average of $66.45. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($70.65) to GBX 5,790 ($71.14) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.24) to GBX 5,380 ($66.10) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

