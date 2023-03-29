Royal Fund Management LLC Invests $727,000 in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYJ. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,434,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $97.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.26.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

