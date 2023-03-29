Royal Fund Management LLC Invests $886,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $443.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $506.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $469.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.25.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.