Royal Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $240.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $213.73 and a 12 month high of $317.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

