Royal Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,646 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 82.7% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 695.8% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Performance

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE F opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.