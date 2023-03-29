RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Acquired by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,866 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of RPC by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in RPC by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 353,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 160,443 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RPC by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in RPC during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,470,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in RPC during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80.

RPC Increases Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. RPC had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. RPC’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of RPC in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RPC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

RPC Profile

(Get Rating)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.