RWS (LON:RWS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $343.75

Shares of RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 343.75 ($4.22) and traded as low as GBX 301.50 ($3.70). RWS shares last traded at GBX 303 ($3.72), with a volume of 784,502 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RWS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.14) price target on shares of RWS in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 358.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 343.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,842.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.25. This represents a yield of 2.74%. RWS’s payout ratio is 7,500.00%.

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

