Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Ryman Hospitality Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 54.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a payout ratio of 65.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to earn $7.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.93 and a 200-day moving average of $86.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.56. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $101.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,747,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 749,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,323,000 after acquiring an additional 384,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,947,000 after acquiring an additional 336,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after acquiring an additional 287,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 421,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,067,000 after acquiring an additional 44,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

