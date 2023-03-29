Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Down 28.4% in March

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the February 28th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Safran Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS SAFRY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.52. The stock had a trading volume of 82,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,554. Safran has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get Safran alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Safran from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Safran currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

About Safran

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense, and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense, and Aerosystems, Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.