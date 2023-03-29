San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 332,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 818,982 shares.The stock last traded at $11.04 and had previously closed at $10.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.4097 dividend. This is a boost from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 44.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 56,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

