Sapphire Trading 6.9% Higher This Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $45.84 million and $412.44 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0363 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,807.18 or 0.06347167 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00060573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00039386 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00020987 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017606 BTC.

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,284,876,438 coins and its circulating supply is 1,264,287,015 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

