Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Short Interest Update

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the February 28th total of 8,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRPT. Barclays increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $149.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $153.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

SRPT traded up $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,202. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.22. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $159.84.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. The business had revenue of $258.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,921,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,475.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 789,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,295,000 after buying an additional 759,045 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,129,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,801,000 after buying an additional 685,845 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after buying an additional 673,725 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 509.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 699,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 584,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

