Sather Financial Group Inc Acquires 56,777 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2,820.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,777 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.
Shares of ABBV opened at $158.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.
