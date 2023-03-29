Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,123.33 ($26.09).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SDR shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Schroders to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.27) to GBX 470 ($5.77) in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schroders

In other Schroders news, insider Deborah Waterhouse bought 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 491 ($6.03) per share, for a total transaction of £20,572.90 ($25,276.94). Company insiders own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Schroders Stock Performance

Schroders Cuts Dividend

Shares of SDR stock opened at GBX 444.20 ($5.46) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,520.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 478.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 537.35. Schroders has a 1 year low of GBX 348 ($4.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 551.17 ($6.77).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Schroders’s payout ratio is currently 7,241.38%.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

