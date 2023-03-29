Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,238 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,743,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,357 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after buying an additional 408,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,934,000 after buying an additional 1,027,030 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,119,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,685,000 after buying an additional 756,451 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,532,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,721,000 after buying an additional 128,322 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $24.37. 58,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,269. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.98. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

