Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.7% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $37.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

