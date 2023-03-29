Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Holdings Cut by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 18,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,719. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $72.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

