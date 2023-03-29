Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,805 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.3% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $27,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,176,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,999,000 after purchasing an additional 973,833 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,433,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,370,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,965,000 after purchasing an additional 78,257 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.08. The company had a trading volume of 41,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,675. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $78.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

