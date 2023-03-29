Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s Largest Position

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 233,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 5.8% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $17,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,742,000 after buying an additional 159,224 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 26,883 shares during the period. Finally, Whelan Financial grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after buying an additional 113,578 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,089. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $81.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

