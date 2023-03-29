Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after buying an additional 1,256,349 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,772,340 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $307,262,000 after buying an additional 23,318 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $208,837,000 after buying an additional 46,507 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,167,756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $154,865,000 after buying an additional 33,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $165,698,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.33. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $94.68.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 99.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.