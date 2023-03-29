Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Position Increased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.09. The company had a trading volume of 368,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,427. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.58. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $203.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.81, for a total value of $1,998,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at $19,352,197.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,669 shares of company stock worth $24,314,068 over the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.33.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

