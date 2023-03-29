Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,418 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 217.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,486 shares of company stock worth $15,847,273. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $449.90. The stock had a trading volume of 88,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,669. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $457.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $420.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.57.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.77.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

