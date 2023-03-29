Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,046 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 227.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,709 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.30. 2,494,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,526,944. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $142.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $100.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.07.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

