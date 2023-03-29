Secure Asset Management LLC Invests $2.28 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 119,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCR remained flat at $19.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 74,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,590. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $20.26.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

