Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,898 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 221.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,898 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,060,399,000 after buying an additional 2,576,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,333,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,492,861,000 after purchasing an additional 534,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,594,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,776,574,000 after purchasing an additional 368,768 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,974 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,071,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,197,000 after purchasing an additional 39,373 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.76. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Stories

